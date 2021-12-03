Wigan guide dog centre appeals for pet-sitters

Labrador Jess is in training at the Atherton Guide Dog centre

The Guide Dog Centre in Atherton is looking for people to to care for their beloved young trainee hounds during evenings and weekends.

Fostering a guide dog means participants get all the joys that having a dog at home can bring, without the long-term commitment.

However, the organisation has warned that its dogs are irresistible!

“It’s one of our most rewarding and popular volunteering roles, as it’s appealing to everyone.

“You get to have a loveable dog in your home, which will then go on to change someone’s life.

“Ideally applicants would live within a 10-mile radius of our North West regional centre in Atherton, are able to drop the dog off at school between 8am and 9am each morning and collect again between 5pm and 6pm each evening.”

The volunteer would be expected to provide a safe, secure and welcoming environment; ensure the dog is fed, exercised and cared for; and use positive training techniques to maintain Guide Dogs behaviours.

The dog must not be left alone for more than four hours in a 24-hour period and the charity will also cover volunteers’ expenses.

Guide Dogs provides training to its fosterers, so those taking part do not need to have previous dog handling experience.

Wendy, a fosterer in Leigh, said: “The happiness this volunteering role has brought us is amazing.

“It’s knowing you’re helping people to gain independence and in return you get lots of love from a very special dog.

“What more could you ask for?”

To apply to be a fosterer, click here.