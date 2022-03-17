The initiative comes as part of a national awareness campaign aimed at dispelling concerns that gender or sexual orientation could stand in the way.

Coun Paula Wakefield, lead member for equalities at Wigan Council, urged anyone who could provide a loving home for a child to explore their options.

She said: “There are children in our borough right now who need safe, loving families to care for them.

Coun Paula Wakefield

“It doesn’t matter to us if you are cisgender, transgender, non-binary, straight, lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, gender fluid, or if you prefer to use your own terms.

“It doesn’t matter if you are single or not.

“What’s important is that you are comfortable with who you are and that you could offer a child a stable and caring home.”

And local foster carers and adopters from the LGBTQ+ community have been sharing their experiences.

Sammy and Leah are foster carers from Bickershaw.

Sammy said: “We had never been worried about being a same sex couple as we’ve always been happy with who we are.

“When we talked about fostering, we wondered if being a same sex couple could hinder our chances of helping these kids.

“I was very open with our assessor from the start about our reservations and she soon sorted that out. Applications from everyone are accepted.

“We’ve spoken to other LGBTQ+ couples who have all had positive experiences too.”

Leah added: “Please don’t let your sexuality be the reason you don’t become a foster carer as it is the most rewarding and selfless thing you can do.

“Being a same-sex couple doesn’t make one bit of difference when it comes to caring for children.”

In 2021, one in six adoptions in England were to same sex couples.

Sarah and Jenny, from Wigan, adopted siblings seven years ago. They are open about the challenges and positive moments that adopting as an LGBTQ+ couple can bring.

Sarah said: “There are times when being an LGBTQ+ parent brings challenges.

“But the children are proud to have two mums.

“We’ve explained to them that all families are different. It doesn’t matter as long as everybody loves each other.”