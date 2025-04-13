Wigan man's memory lives on as community tackles 400,000 step challenge
Derek Bird was well-known in Aspull and there was shock when he died suddenly in 2022 after a cardiac arrest.
Now, his brother-in-law and ward councillor Chris Ready is leading a fund-raising challenge to remember Derek and support the British Heart Foundation.
He is aiming to walk or run 400,000 steps in April – more than 13,000 every day – and is inviting the whole community to join him.
Coun Ready said: “I spoke to women’s groups and mental health groups in Aspull and they wanted to get involved and now everyone is walking. People walk past my house and say they have done 20,000 steps today.
"As much as they are fund-raising, which is important, it’s about people doing the walking and running. I think people find some solace in getting out in the fresh air.”
Coun Ready, who describes his brother-in-law as a “real character”, has named the challenge Do It For Derek.
One way he has increased his step count is by walking from Aspull to Wigan Town Hall and back, as well as joining council staff for a lunchtime walk.
He is delighted to see so many people getting active.
He said: “It’s something everybody can do. They are all out and about. Most people have watches or phones so they can monitor what they have have been doing and it gives them encouragement.”
Donations can be made at gofund.me/7f986279 or in person at The One House or Aspull Royal British Legion.
