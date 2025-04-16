Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Wigan is preparing to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge for the sixth time to raise money for people living with sight loss.

William Hart has walked more than 100 miles for Henshaws, a charity that supports people living with visual impairments and other disabilities and has no plans to the slow down.

The 51-year-old has scaled the three peaks Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen y Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales National Park as part of the gruelling charity challenge every year for the last five years.

The aim of the challenge is to complete the Yorkshire three peaks in 12 hours while raising funds for Henshaws, who provides vital sight loss services supporting blind and visually impaired children and adults across Greater Manchester.

In 2024 William completed the 24-mile trek and 1,700 metre ascent in under eight hours and this July he’s hoping to beat that time again.

William first heard about the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge through the Wigan and Leigh Walking Group in 2019 and decided to sign up and push himself out of his comfort zone.

He said: "I wanted to push my boundaries. I didn’t want any distance to define me, and the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is very much an endurance event.

“I also wanted to do something to become a better version of myself and while supporting and giving other people more opportunities - it’s an absolute win-win.

“It’s really encouraging that people like me are pushing themselves out their comfort zone to help and support others while doing something good for themselves.”

William says raising money for people supported by Henshaws gives him a strong sense of ‘joy’- particularly when he sees the happiness Henshaws brings to its service users.

“Seeing them with a smile on their face and knowing they can do so many things with the support of Henshaws means a lot. I feel like I’m changing people lives for the better,” he says.

William now describes the team at Henshaws as an extension of his own family.

He added: “They’ve always been very helpful and supportive. If I have any issues or if anything goes wrong, they’re there and try to eliminate any self-doubt.”

In 2024 William became a Henshaws Ambassador and is now close friends with the other ambassadors who take part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge each year.

Describing how he felt when he heard the news he had become an ambassador, William said: “It was really overwhelming.”

William’s top tips for walkers include cardio and upper body training, getting used to being outside in all weathers, completing at least one hill walk a week and gradually increasing the distance you walk.

He said: “Never focus on the destination, mentally break it down into small stages.”

When he’s not training William works in stock control at Poundland.

In 2023, The Poundland Foundation boosted William’s fundraising through match funding, increasing his total to £1,663.

Contact the fundraising team at [email protected] or 0300 222 5555 for more information on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday July 12 or sign up online.