A mum of seven from Wigan has gone viral on social media for her hilarious council estate comedy sketches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Single mum Laura Birchall, 34, from Higher Ince decided to take the power back from her haters by sending herself up on the likes of TikTok and Facebook.

Her comedy sketches, which she only started putting together at the end of last year, have already garnered a large fan base with 26.5k TikTok followers and 21,000 on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura, who now lives in Chorley, creates skits which show her hilariously mocking the assumption that all council estate mums party all day from the benefits they receive.

Her skits show her hilariously mocking the assumption that all council estate mums party all day from the benefits they receive

She said: “I’ve just recently had three of my videos go viral.

“I do sketch comedy on Facebook and TikTok and have grown a big following very quick because it’s mainly council estate humour as I have seven kids.

"People who I don’t know are recognising me. A woman stopped me in Asda the other day to say she found my TikToks funny which is nice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her comedy sketches, which she only started doing two weeks ago, have already garnered a large fan base with 26.5k TikTok followers and 21,000 on Facebook

Her goal is now to make enough from the comedy videos to earn a living for her and her children.

She added: “People stereotype you and this is the label trolls have given me so I thought, even though that’s not me in real life, why use it to my advantage and make people smile and earn some money in the process.

“My goal is to earn a living from what I’m doing so I don’t have to rely on the government for benefits as I’m unable to go out and work as I have three children with learning difficulties and they are on the extreme side with one of them being completely non verbal.”

You can take a look at Laura’s work on her TikTok - bigbirch01 and Facebook - Begith Birchith.