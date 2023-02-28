The council-backed event will return to the town centre on Saturday, August 12 with a celebration of Northern music.

Organisers also plan to acknowledge the role both Pride events and people from the region have played as pioneers of social change with a street parade, guest speakers and a competition designed to get young people thinking about their rights and responsibilities.

Committee spokesperson, Dan Bonney, has been involved in organising Wigan Pride since it began in 2015.

Wigan Pride will take place for the eighth year

He said: “Pride has a serious message at its heart, and we know how important that message of campaigning for equality still is today.

“February is LGBT History Month, so a perfect time to look back and reflect on the many battles that LGBTQ+ people, and other marginalised communities, have had to face throughout history to gain equality.

“Even in some high-profile parts of the world, that equality is still lacking and some rights that have been hard won, are being reversed.

People are invited to dress in shades of pink and blue, inspired by the transgender flag

“We know there is a lot still to do.”

But Dan is keen to make sure that the upbeat feel-good summer celebration that Wigan Pride is well known for, will not be lost.

He added: “We’re looking at a fantastic line up of music and entertainment that will truly celebrate Northern culture.

“We’ll make sure that everyone has a great time.”

For the last few years, each Wigan Pride event has celebrated a different colour from the Pride flag, which each has its own meaning. In 2023, guests will be invited to dress in shades of pink and blue, inspired by the transgender flag, alongside the usual splash of rainbows.

AJ Gagen is the newest volunteer to help organise Wigan Pride.

She said: “Wigan Pride is so important to me because it shows that no matter who you are, there’s a community who will love and accept you.

“This year we wanted to show our support for the local transgender community.

“Trans people make up a very small percentage of the community but statistically they are at the highest risk of experiencing bullying and hate crime.

“So, we wanted to reinforce the message that everyone will be welcomed at Wigan Pride.

“The LGBTQ+ community is a safe place, one that will uplift you and show you pathways that you never thought existed. I am proud to be part of this community and we want everyone in the borough to be proud of who they are.”Wigan Council is a key supporter of Wigan Pride but the event also relies on sponsorship from local organisations.

Coun Laura Flynn is the Lead Member for Equalities.

She said: “We’re so proud to be supporting Wigan Pride as we have each year since the outset.

“Not only does the event bring free excitement and entertainment to the town centre for the whole family to enjoy, and celebrate the fantastic diversity of our borough, but it’s such an essential time to be promoting Wigan Pride’s core values of kindness and acceptance.

“I want to encourage all local organisations to consider showing their support for this important event.”

More information on Wigan Pride 23, including artist line up will be revealed over the next few months.