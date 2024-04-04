Wigan priest who retired after decades of service to Catholic church has died
Father John Johnson was ordained in 1967 and had been parish priest at St Mary’s Church, on Standishgate, for 32 years.
He stood down at the end of 2023 due to failing health and it has now been announced that he died on Wednesday.
His parishioners paid their respects on social media, describing him as a “true servant of God”.
Claire Ormshaw Heddle wrote: “A wonderful priest I will miss Fr Johnson hugely. The loveliest of men.”
Sarah Parr said: “A wonderful gentleman. Rest in peace Father.”
Kathryn Grass said: “A true servant of God in every sense of the word, God bless.”
Lucy Marie said: “What a father he was to us all. Won’t ever have another like him.”
Janet Prunty said: “Rest in peace Father Johnson. He wasn’t only our parish priest but a family friend.”
Alison Norris said: “Aww such a lovely man, married us at St Mary’s. Rest in peace Father Johnson, you will be missed by many.”
Mariesha Underwood said: “Such a kind and wonderful man. Father Johnson, you of all people deserve to rest in eternal peace.”
Fr Johnson was originally from Scot Lane, Wigan, and worked as a butcher before studying for the priesthood at St Joseph’s Seminary, Up Holland.
He was also well-known to many as the uncle of Wigan Warriors legend Shaun Edwards.
After being ordained, he had appointments as assistant priest in various parishes, including at St Oswald’s, Ashton, before becoming parish priest at St William’s Church, Ince, in the 1980s and then moving to St Mary’s.
Under his stewardship, St Mary’s became one of the few town centre churches to remain open during the day for visitors to call in for private prayer, along with daily mass.
He was renowned for his pastoral care, especially of the sick, housebound and those in hospital, establishing regular Holy Communion visits to Wigan Infirmary and care homes by lay ministers.
He helped to set up the Rosa Mystica Home in India for blind children which has flourished over the years, aided by donations from parishioners, friends and visitors.
