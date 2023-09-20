Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children at St John’s CE Primary in Pemberton were surprised with a Marvel mural in the Key Stage Two area which was created by Snow Graffiti artist Scott Wilcock.

It is the second mural created by Scott for the school following on from the success of his four seasons artwork created for the reception area last summer.

The superhero piece contains characters from the Avengers series including Spiderman, Iron-Man, Thor, Hulk, Captain America and more.

Artist Scott Wilcock, also known as Snow Graffiti, working on a surprise Marvel mural for junior pupils at St John's CE Primary School, Pemberton. Pictured with headteacher Mark Speakman, right.

The school were able to fund this second piece from Scott through fund-raising as well as a donation from one of its recent Year Six leavers.

Headteacher Mark Speakman said: “We originally heard of Scott, from Snow Graffiti, through his portrait of Marcus Rashford at a local school and immediately thought of areas of our school that could be improved with his amazing talent.

"Following chats with children and staff this is the original mural we had commissioned last Summer for our Reception class outdoor area.

"This one scene takes us through the four seasons of the year and features many of the characters that the children study throughout the year.

"Scott supported us well in the design and redesign of our final piece.

"Not only does this aid the children’s learning, it has also dramatically changed what was a very unattractive area in school.

"It has proven to be a great talking point for some of our youngest children in their early language skills.”

Mr Speakman added: “Following the huge success of this mural we explored the possibility of another project, this time in our Key Stage Two area, that would have a similar impact on a tired looking blank brick wall.

"The overwhelming favourite idea for the children was an area depicting some of their much-loved Marvel superheroes.

"Some fund-raising, including a very kind donation from the family of one of our Year Six leavers, has allowed us to commission this second piece of art work.

"Again Scott from Snow Graffiti supported us in our complicated design, going on to complete the work during the school holidays.