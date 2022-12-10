The 42-year-old Robin Park Runners member from Leigh has completed his fund-raiser to boost the coffers of Teenage Cancer Trust.

The challenge saw him run a total of 13 times, beginning at 12am on Saturday December 3 and concluding at 12am on Monday December 5 and clocking in a total of 65 miles in the process.

Andrew, who works in a school, is now training for two marathons next year in Leeds and Manchester, with this particular endeavour being for the London Landmarks Half-Marathon next year where he’ll hope to add more to his selected cause’s funds on April 2 2023.

One of his runs was completed dressed as a Stormtrooper

Andrew said: “It was a tough challenge to take on, but Robin Park Runners and other friends joining me on various runs. It really helped me to complete the challenge.”

Posting regular updates on his justgiving page, it allowed his supporters to keep up to date with how the challenge was going. Additionally, prospective donors were set a task of their own – to reach £700 before Sunday which would result in Andrew donning a Star Wars Stormtrooper outfit for that day’s run. The picture tells the tale!

He was also sponsored by the Little Kitchen cafe which provided him with a coffee before one of his five-mile legs.

Andrew's final run was completed outside Sherrington's on Kenyon Road, Wigan

Andrew said: “The money is a great amount to have raised and people have been very generous for an amazing charity.

