Wigan schoolboy enjoys dream visit to police station after random act of kindness

A card and letter, along with sweet treats, were given to officers by the St Cuthbert’s Primary School pupil, thanking them for their work.

Harvey’s mum Jodie, from Norley, said it was her son’s idea to perform random acts of kindness.

Harvey Dean-Evans went for a ride in a police car

She said: “He’s always had a very caring nature.

"Ever since he was a baby, he’s loved the police and always waves at them when they drive past.

"He mentioned that he wanted do these random acts of kindness.

"I’ve been quite poorly recently, so he said he wanted to give back to the nurses who helped me and said he wanted to give something to the police too.

Harvey was invited to the police station after thanking them for keeping communities safe

"I said, ‘what we’ll do is I’ll take you to get what you need and you choose the three people you want to do it for’ and straight away he said, ‘I want to do the police first’.

"He was asking for a few weeks to do it, so I took him to get what he needed and we took it to Wigan police station.”

After the special delivery, Harvey was invited back to the police station, where he was given a uniform with a vest, hat and belt and spoke to officers about the important role they play.

Harvey went shopping for cards and sweet treats to give the police

PC Harvey 999 – as he was known for the afternoon – loved the police cars, especially when they put on the blue lights and sirens.

Jodie added: “He was made up. He was taken to an interview room and was told about the police and was asked what kind of officer he wanted to be.

"We’re doing the gestures every two weeks and he’s decided to thank the hospital staff and firefighters.”