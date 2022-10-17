Wigan schoolboy enjoys dream visit to police station after random act of kindness
A schoolboy who dreams of becoming a police officer spent the day with real-life cops in Wigan after a random act of kindness.
Nine-year-old Harvey Dean-Evans was invited to Wigan police station after sending a letter expressing gratitude to his ‘real life heroes'.
A card and letter, along with sweet treats, were given to officers by the St Cuthbert’s Primary School pupil, thanking them for their work.
Harvey’s mum Jodie, from Norley, said it was her son’s idea to perform random acts of kindness.
Most Popular
She said: “He’s always had a very caring nature.
"Ever since he was a baby, he’s loved the police and always waves at them when they drive past.
"He mentioned that he wanted do these random acts of kindness.
"I’ve been quite poorly recently, so he said he wanted to give back to the nurses who helped me and said he wanted to give something to the police too.
"I said, ‘what we’ll do is I’ll take you to get what you need and you choose the three people you want to do it for’ and straight away he said, ‘I want to do the police first’.
"He was asking for a few weeks to do it, so I took him to get what he needed and we took it to Wigan police station.”
After the special delivery, Harvey was invited back to the police station, where he was given a uniform with a vest, hat and belt and spoke to officers about the important role they play.
PC Harvey 999 – as he was known for the afternoon – loved the police cars, especially when they put on the blue lights and sirens.
Jodie added: “He was made up. He was taken to an interview room and was told about the police and was asked what kind of officer he wanted to be.
"We’re doing the gestures every two weeks and he’s decided to thank the hospital staff and firefighters.”
Ch Insp Eamon Doherty said: “We were delighted to welcome Harvey to Wigan station. He is a very polite and special young boy who goes out of his way to carry out random acts of kindness for people in his community. We would like to see him in Wigan’s police cadets in a couple of years’ time!”