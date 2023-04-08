Wigan schoolboy will get on his bike for charity ride in memory of tragic teen

Seven-year-old Zac Jackson and his grandfather Keith Jackson were searching Crawford’s Wood in Aspull with a metal detector when they found the body of Jacob Taylor on February 18.

There was a search party in the area at the same time looking for 19-year-old Jacob, who had been missing from his home in Aspull since the day before.

Zac Jackson, seven, is organising a sponsored bike ride to Haigh Hall

It was a huge shock for Zac, who attends Canon Sharples Primary School in Whelley, but he has been inspired to do something in Jacob’s memory.

After discovering he had missed a balloon release for Jacob, Zac decided to plant seeds near where he was found.

He then wanted to raise money in memory of Jacob, after reading that his mother Sonia Beech wants to support other young people struggling with their mental health.

Zac’s grandmother Sam Jackson, from Aspull, said: “Zac and his grandad came across Jacob – they were the ones who found him. It was a massive shock.

Sonia Beech with son Jacob Taylor

"Since then, we have seen the newspaper report where Sonia said she wanted to do some fund-raising, so we were brain-storming with Zac and his grandad suggested doing a bike ride. Zac said he would ride to Haigh Hall and back.

"Zac said he wanted to do something to help what he calls people in need. He doesn’t fully understand what it means, though we have told him in a way he understands.”

When they went to plant seeds for Jacob, Sonia and her family were there, so the Jacksons passed on their condolences and lit a candle with them.

They told her about the bike ride Zac was planning to do in memory of Jacob.

Sam Jackson with grandson Zac Jackson

Sonia suggested turning it into a bigger event, so more people could take part and money could be raised for The One House community centre.

Sonia said: “It was Zac’s idea – it was nothing to do with me – and I thought it was a fab idea. I said we could make it bigger and get his friends involved. We are making it bigger and better for the little man.

"The One House is supporting us and there are poster all around the village.”

Sam said: “We are all meeting at The One House at 12.30pm on Saturday, April 15. On the posters Sonia has made, she said everybody is welcome.

"We will ride past Jacob’s tree and make our way to Haigh Hall and hopefully have a nice day.

"I’m really proud of Zac. Not many people his age would do this. Zac knows this has happened and he wants to do something about it. He is trying to turn a tragedy into something else to make sense of it and to help other people.”

She said Zac had “a few little moments” but was dealing well with what had happened and has received “amazing” support from the pastoral team at Canon Sharples Primary.

Sponsor money is already coming in, with people even pushing cash through the letterbox at the family’s home.

