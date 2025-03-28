Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gifted Wigan schoolboy has spoken for the first time after being honoured by royalty for winning the BBC’s 500 word competition.

Theo Arkwright, who is a keen musician and performs with Wigan Music Service, won the gold award in the contest’s eight to 11 years category, with his story: A New Harmony.

The winning stories were presented by a star-studded line-up, including Olivia Colman, McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, Matt Lucas, Rose Ayling-Ellis, JB Gill, and Rob Brydon at the grand final at Buckingham Palace

They were joined by One Show presenters Alex Jones and Roman Kemp, as well as the host of the event, Her Majesty The Queen.

A New Harmony was inspired by the 10-year-old’s love for music and how he didn’t want artificial intelligence to take over.

Actor and comedian Rob Brydon read Theo’s story, with Theo also getting an original illustration from Rob Biddulph.

For winning the gold prize, the Year Six pupil at Our Lady's RC Primary in Aspull also received a bundle of book which equalled the height of judge Lenny Henry.

Theo Arkwright with proud class teacher Miss Wallace

Theo said: “I can't believe I won the Gold award for the eight to 11 years category of the BBC 500 Words competition!

I've been playing violin for four years. My violin teacher, until recently, has always been Rachael Drury who works with Wigan Music Service.

"Rachael is amazing and has always encouraged me to push myself.

"I joined the Wigan Music Service Junior Strings soon after Covid and worked my way up through Intermediate Strings and then joined Wigan Music Service Youth Orchestra in 2023.

"I also play in Greater Manchester Youth Strings Orchestra.

I love music, and especially playing in orchestras, and this inspired me to write my BBC 500 Words story, A New Harmony.

"Rachael and I had been talking a lot about Artificial Intelligence in music as she has been doing a PhD about AI and Copyright in Music.

"I thought this was really interesting and had read about it.

"I didn't want AI to be a winner, wiping out creativity, but instead wanted a hopeful ending.

“I slightly regret putting a cello as the saviour in my story as this is what my sister plays so she probably thinks the story is about her!

"Rob Biddulph's amazing illustration of my story is of the cello too!

"My brother is also a bit annoyed as he plays the French horn and didn't even get a mention!

“I will definitely carry on writing and reading but, for now, I've got my Grade 7 violin exam at Easter so I need to concentrate on practice, especially my scales!”

Judge Olivia Dean said: "As a musician, I think A New Harmony just really spoke to me and I love music and I am fascinated about instruments and how they play together - and I just think it was well done and meaningful and I loved at the end, the things could interact with each other.

"It’s not the goodies and the baddies, it’s about finding balance."