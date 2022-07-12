Wigan shop worker celebrates an impressive 60 years at well-known store

Team manager Hilary Waring joined Marks & Spencer in 1962 and has never looked back.

Working in almost every department, from children’s footwear to menswear and the coffee shop, she has played an integral part in the store over the years.

Hilary Waring

Throughout her time Hilary has seen major changes at M&S, ranging from the transition to automated tills that added up for you, to cheques and then self-service machines.

Hilary has also spotted a few famous faces in the aisles, including her hero, model and actress Twiggy, who she had met for afternoon tea at the famous Waldorf Hotel in London for a previous M&S celebration.

As Hilary’s retirement is approaching, the store has been inundated with chocolates, flowers and cards celebrating her career.

Customers and friends also flooded the store’s Facebook page with well wishes, resulting in it becoming the most liked and commented post.

Hilary said “My favourite thing about working at M&S is the learning opportunities and, of course, the people. I get to meet so many different people, from customers to colleagues, it's a very friendly atmosphere.

"The last 60 years have been such a great experience and I have so much love for my colleagues at M&S Wigan and the customers who brighten my day.”

To mark the anniversary, Hilary’s colleagues organised a surprise celebration to congratulate and thank her for all her hard work over the years.

This included a personalised video message from chief executive officer Stuart Machin, as well as Hilary receiving a flurry of cards, bouquets and her favourite Percy Pigs.

Store manager Elliot Glover said: “Hilary has become such an integral part of M&S Wigan that I can’t imagine the place without her.

"Hilary is attentive and charming towards her customers and always comes in with a smile on her face.