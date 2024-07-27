Wigan stadium's chef heads to the Olympics
and live on Freeview channel 276
Colin Smith has been selected to join 19 other senior chefs from Sodexo operations around the world in an international chef delegation.
He is the executive head chef for Sodexo Live at three football clubs in the North West – Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.
He will work at the athletes’ village where 15,000 competitors will be based, including the borough’s medal hopeful 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson.
The main restaurant in the village has been created in an old electrical factory and has the capacity to seat 3,500 in one sitting – making it one of the largest restaurants in the world.
Although Colin has not had any involvement in creating the menus, he is looking forward to working with colleagues and sees it as an opportunity to learn new skills and get inspiration from the dishes he will be cooking.
Colin said: “On match days, across any of the three stadia we can be catering for up to 1,200 spectators.
“We are also well-versed on the sports nutrition side as we also provide the catering to the teams at their training grounds.
“That said, I am very excited and proud to be able to join my Sodexo Live colleagues. It is going to a fabulous experience.”
The menus have been created by Sodexo Live chefs in France, led by executive chef Charles Guilloy and in collaboration with a leading sports nutritionist.
The recipes have been developed to provide nutrition tailored to high-level athletes.
With competitors from 206 countries, the menus are based on four culinary themes – France, Asia, Africa-Caribbean and world cuisine – to satisfy diverse dietary expectations and habits.
Colin is a big fan of Greek and African cuisine and has spotted a few of dishes on the menu that he is keen to learn more about.
He said: “Three jumped out for me – sautéed shrimp with chermoula, my favourite brunch dish shakshuka is on there and moussaka is a big one for me.”
Sodexo Live will provide food services 24/7 for the athletes and their delegations, as well as at 14 Olympics competition venues and eight Paralympic venues for the general public.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.