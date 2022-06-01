The winning entry was written by St John Rigby College Year 13 student, Will Powell, for the prestigious Foundation for the History of Totalitarianis’ awards held at the Athenaeum Club in London.

The subject for the essay in 2021-22 was ‘the Stasi’ who were the secret police in East Germany during the Cold War.

The Foundation for the History of Totalitarianism is a non-profit organisation established to provide information and education about the history of totalitarianism, particularly inthe 20th century.

St John Rigby College Year 13 student, Will Powell, gained first prize for his essay.

It aims to encourage study and research in a variety of ways including the creation of an annual history essay prize on a different subject each year.

The winners and those highly commended were invited to attend. Prof Timothy Garton Ash, who was himself monitored by the Stasi, presented the prize and certificates.

Joseph Nicholas, head of history at St John Rigby College, said: “To be awarded first place in this prestigious history essay competition is an amazing achievement.

"William’s essay was judged the best from a field which included many prestigious schools and colleges including Cheltenham Ladies College, The Bluecoat School and King’s College Wimbledon.”

“The essay was extremely well written, coherent and thoughtful and showed a deep understanding of the subject and also the cultural and historical context existing in East Germany throughout the Cold War period.

"One of the judges was the Director of the Stasi Museum in Berlin which gives an indication of both the standard and historical accuracy required.”