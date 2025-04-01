Wigan students join forces with Crusty to tackle town litter
As towns and cities across the UK take part Keep Britain Tidy’s Great Big School Clean – part of the national Great British Spring Clean - young volunteers in the town will grab a slice of the action during their own mass litter-pick on Thursday April 3, with routes including Frog Lane, Beech Hill, Standishgate, and Loire Drive spruced up.
The volunteers, from three Wigan primary schools and Wigan and Leigh College, will make their way to the Brick Community stadium, where they will pile up their collected bags of litter – showing the huge impact of their combined efforts.
At the same time, The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Debbie Parkison will litter-pick a separate route to the stadium with staff from Wigan-based environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, local firm Calisen and members of Wigan Youth Zone.
The youngsters will then be rewarded with the chance to meet Latics mascot Crusty the Pie and Wigan Athletic Women’s Team forward Ella Schickhoff and midfielder Emily Firman.
The Great British Spring Clean, which runs until April 6, has become the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign, and since 2016 it has empowered #LitterHeroes across the nation to pledge to pick more than four million bags of harmful rubbish from streets, parks and beaches – that’s more than half a million wheelie bins!
More than 30 million tonnes of litter are dropped nationally every year, injuring local wildlife, polluting the borough with plastic and costing authorities like Wigan Council millions in taxpayer's money to clear up.
Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton said: “Nobody is too small to make a big difference, and being a Wigan based charity we’re incredibly proud of the local school children who are going to help clean litter from local streets, supported by Wigan Council, Wigan firm Calisen, Wigan Youth Zone and of course the Latics! Thank you to everyone who has been involved.”
Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment at Wigan Council, said: “Litter picking is such a simple activity that can make a real difference to our local streets, our environment and our planet.
“So if you want to get your steps in and do something great for our environment, get involved. Thank you so much to everyone taking part throughout the Spring Clean, and throughout the year, supporting the work of our street cleaning team to keep our borough clean, tidy and a place to be proud of.”
People can pledge to pick via the charity’s website: and can also register for free for the charity’s #LitterHeroes programme, enabled thanks to funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
Sarah Guilfoyle, managing director of Wigan Athletic said: “Here at Wigan Athletic we are passionate about making a difference in our community and we work very closely with our local schools in the town.
“We are delighted to host local children at the Brick Community Stadium and working in collaboration with key partners in the town as well as our North Stand partner, Calisen, we hope this campaign will drive the message about keeping Britain tidy!”
