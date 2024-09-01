Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan mental health and suicide prevention organisation is spreading hope across the borough.

Epic Hope CIC has launched the Hope in an Envelope campaign for World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10), where members of the public can write a message of hope, kind words, poem or a letter for someone who might need to read words of kindness and positivity.

The organisation is encouraging people to drop their notes into special purple postboxes which are located across the borough.

Ellie Palma-Cass, founder of Epic Hope CIC, pictured at The Grand Arcade, Wigan. The mental health and suicide prevention organisation have launched their 'Hope in an Envelope' campaign

Locations include outside the Rebuild with Hope store on the upper floor of the Grand Arcade, Leigh Market, Ashton Library, Standish Library and Shevington Library.

Founder of Epic Hope CIC Ellie Palma-Cass said: “We’ve decided to put these purple postboxes everywhere for people to share hopeful messages.

"We’re coming up to World Suicide Prevention Day and we thought what can we do because its all about starting a conversation.

"You know when someone sends you something like a nice text message and it just makes your day or you might have been feeling down in the dumps and you read something like you really matter, it can change the conversation in your own head.

Leigh MP Jo Platt and local councillors with a purple postbox

"We thought why don’t we do something that can cheer up the whole of the borough.

"We’ve had quite a few people posting notes already in the Grand Arcade.”

The postboxes will be in place for the Wigan and Leigh Month of Hope which runs from September 10 to October 10.

Epic Hope will be handing the notes out to various other organisations as well as on the second annual Wigan Walk of Hope on September 8.

Ellie added: “We though we’d keep them there for the entirety of the Month of Hope.

"The postboxes are already in place now as we didn’t want to wait and they’ll stay there until October 10.

"On October 10 Rebuild with Hope are doing a Festival of Hope which we’re helping with.

"So many people feel like they can’t get involved with these things so next week we’ll be at the Grand Arcade postbox with Nicola Rigby from the council to encourage people.

"We’re give out hope bags on the walk and we’ll be putting notes in those.

"As it continues we’ll be passing them out to places that people go to for help.”