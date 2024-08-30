Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Museum of Wigan Life is going on the road to celebrate the town’s musical history.

The museum musical tour was first developed last year in partnership with Everyday.

It uses silent disco headphones to tour around Wigan town centre.

The tour itself was developed and narrated by local young people to explore the borough’s musical heritage.

From left, Deb Shaw, Eleanor Whitehead, Cameron Fleming and Fiona Unsworth, prepare for the Wigan Heritage Day events, including a guided musical walking tour in Wigan town centre. The tour will cover 3km over 40 minutes and will explore Wigan's unique musical heritage

Stops include King Street, Old Courts, Mesnes Park and explore local talent such as Wigan Casino, George Formby and the Verve

It takes place on Friday September 6 to celebrate Heritage Open Days which is a nationwide scheme that runs between September 6 and 15.

Heritage Open Days is England's largest community led festival of history and culture, involving thousands of local volunteers and organisations.

The idea is to offer something a little different so either access to a building that isn’t usually open to the public or a special event.

All events are free to access.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities, said “We’re really proud to be taking part in the national Heritage Open Days project, opening up our venues and telling our story in new ways.

“With a curators tour of our Forward Together exhibition at Archives Wigan and Leigh at Leigh Town Hall, and a Wigan Music Walking Tour from the Museum of Wigan Life, this a great opportunity to feel and live our local history.”

Pre-booking is essential for the music tour and tickets can be booked via Eventbrite.

To find all the other events across the borough visit https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/whats-on/