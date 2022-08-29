Wigan town centre building transformed into art gallery and emotional educational hub by The Scary Guy
A motivational speaker and his Wigan-born partner are renovating a town centre building to create both an art gallery and a place to learn about dealing with negative behaviour.
The Scary Guy – his legal name – and his wife Cathryn Woodhall are in the process of transforming the three-storey building to create the art gallery and an emotional well-being centre.
Not only will it be a workspace, but also a home for the couple, along with Cathryn’s mother, who has Parkinson’s disease.
The Scary Guy said: “This is for humanity. As a society we need to be more in touch with emotions and particularly learn how to deal with negative experiences.”
Most Popular
-
1
House in Wigan goes viral after shocking interior is shared online
-
2
Two drug-drivers caught by police during patrols on busy Wigan roads
-
3
Delays for drivers after coach breaks down on M6 near Wigan
-
4
Relief as elderly man missing from Wigan borough is found 'safe and well'
-
5
Wigan's week in court
The 69-year-old, Minneapolis-born motivational speaker has worked with Cathryn since long before they were married.
He aims to eliminate hate, violence and prejudice worldwide and has worked with schools, police forces, the military, and a host of communities and corporate organisations to promote peace.
She hired him 17 years ago after coming across his work, as she saw the value in his speeches for her students at a school in Bury.
In 2006 Scary invited Cathryn to work and travel with him, to assist him in writing and developing the curriculum based on the theories and concepts that he delivered.
The pair are now working to modernise their property on Market Street – which formerly housed charity Age UK – while aiming to keep the authenticity and historical value of the building.
The front section of the building will be an art gallery, where Scary will show his work as well as creations by other artists. Visitors will be able to view the work and buy them from the artist.
Furthermore one-to-one personal training sessions can be booked with Scary that emphasise the development of character.
Scary strides to improve Wigan, not just at his property but further afield, showcased by his effort to clean up the streets of the town centre.
He said: “I saw a lot of rubbish in the streets and thought when did I move to a tip?
"I approached some of the local litter pickers and asked for my own picker so I could get started. Now I go out twice a day at 7am and 5.30pm. People are really showing their appreciation for my work.”