Wigan town centre building transformed into art gallery and emotional educational hub by The Scary Guy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scary Guy – his legal name – and his wife Cathryn Woodhall are in the process of transforming the three-storey building to create the art gallery and an emotional well-being centre.

Not only will it be a workspace, but also a home for the couple, along with Cathryn’s mother, who has Parkinson’s disease.

The Scary Guy said: “This is for humanity. As a society we need to be more in touch with emotions and particularly learn how to deal with negative experiences.”

WIGAN - 26-07-22 American motivational speaker, artist and tattooist, The Scary Guy (legal name), is renovating a three-story building in Wigan Town Centre, 68 Market Street, Wigan, where he now lives with wife Wignaer Cathryn Woodhall, and is working on opening a training and educational centre for emotional education and art gallery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 69-year-old, Minneapolis-born motivational speaker has worked with Cathryn since long before they were married.

He aims to eliminate hate, violence and prejudice worldwide and has worked with schools, police forces, the military, and a host of communities and corporate organisations to promote peace.

She hired him 17 years ago after coming across his work, as she saw the value in his speeches for her students at a school in Bury.

WIGAN - 26-07-22 American motivational speaker, artist and tattooist, The Scary Guy (legal name), is renovating a three-storey building in Wigan Town Centre, 68 Market Street, Wigan, where he now lives with wife Wiganer Cathryn Woodhall, and is working on opening a training centre for emotional education and an art gallery, he also cleans the streets and picks up litter in the near streets every day.

In 2006 Scary invited Cathryn to work and travel with him, to assist him in writing and developing the curriculum based on the theories and concepts that he delivered.

The pair are now working to modernise their property on Market Street – which formerly housed charity Age UK – while aiming to keep the authenticity and historical value of the building.

The front section of the building will be an art gallery, where Scary will show his work as well as creations by other artists. Visitors will be able to view the work and buy them from the artist.

Furthermore one-to-one personal training sessions can be booked with Scary that emphasise the development of character.

WIGAN - 26-07-22 American motivational speaker, artist and tattooist, The Scary Guy (legal name), is renovating a three-story building in Wigan Town Centre, 68 Market Street, Wigan, where he now lives with wife Wignaer Cathryn Woodhall, and is working on opening a training and educational centre for emotional education and art gallery.

Scary strides to improve Wigan, not just at his property but further afield, showcased by his effort to clean up the streets of the town centre.

He said: “I saw a lot of rubbish in the streets and thought when did I move to a tip?