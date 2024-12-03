Wigan volunteer’s dedication recognised by Princess of Wales
Jean Hensey-Reynard said she was “shocked, honoured, and absolutely delighted” to open the letter from Buckingham Palace marked “private and confidential” which asked her to attend this Friday’s (November 6) Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.
She said: “To think that I’ll be attending this year’s carol service in person: it feels like a Christmas gift come early.”
Having watched Princess Catherine’s previous carol services on television, the opportunity to be part of this inspiring event is a milestone Jean cherishes.
This isn’t the first time Jean has crossed paths with the Princess of Wales. In January 2020, Jean played a key role as a candleholder at the 75th Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration in Westminster Hall, where she was seated close to the then-Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William.
“That event was incredibly meaningful for me, especially as it came shortly after my cancer treatment,” Jean said.
“Now, receiving this invitation following Princess Catherine’s own cancer diagnosis feels deeply personal. I can truly empathise with her journey and the importance of leaning on loved ones during such vulnerable times.”
The royal connection deepened when Kensington Palace announced that this year’s carol service would celebrate individuals who demonstrate empathy and support within their communities, qualities which epitomise Jean’s work.
Her recent endeavours include the creation of the borough’s first Green Memorial Garden at Stubshaw Cross Park, a project completed in partnership with St Wilfrid’s RC Primary School. Officially opened by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Debbie Parkinson, the garden transformed an overgrown plot into a vibrant space for reflection and community events.
“It was my toughest project yet,” Jean said, “but with the help of incredible community members like Paula Metcalfe, Mark of Wizard Lawards, and Norman Price, we achieved something truly special.
"This garden is for everyone, and it will host our Light in the Darkness national commemoration on January 27, 2025.”
On December 5, Jean and close friend Josie Carter will travel to London, ready to join the congregation at the abbey. Filming commences promptly at 5pm the next day.