A former Wigan teacher who has been involved in Holocaust memorial events and education for 24 years has been rewarded for her work with an invitation to the Princess of Wales’s annual carol service.

Jean Hensey-Reynard said she was “shocked, honoured, and absolutely delighted” to open the letter from Buckingham Palace marked “private and confidential” which asked her to attend this Friday’s (November 6) Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.

She said: “To think that I’ll be attending this year’s carol service in person: it feels like a Christmas gift come early.”

Jean Hensey-Reynard hosting a Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration event at Wigan Town Hall

Having watched Princess Catherine’s previous carol services on television, the opportunity to be part of this inspiring event is a milestone Jean cherishes.

This isn’t the first time Jean has crossed paths with the Princess of Wales. In January 2020, Jean played a key role as a candleholder at the 75th Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration in Westminster Hall, where she was seated close to the then-Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William.

“That event was incredibly meaningful for me, especially as it came shortly after my cancer treatment,” Jean said.

“Now, receiving this invitation following Princess Catherine’s own cancer diagnosis feels deeply personal. I can truly empathise with her journey and the importance of leaning on loved ones during such vulnerable times.”

HRH The Princess of Wales on her visit to Wigan in 2022 for the Rugby League World Cup

The royal connection deepened when Kensington Palace announced that this year’s carol service would celebrate individuals who demonstrate empathy and support within their communities, qualities which epitomise Jean’s work.

Her recent endeavours include the creation of the borough’s first Green Memorial Garden at Stubshaw Cross Park, a project completed in partnership with St Wilfrid’s RC Primary School. Officially opened by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Debbie Parkinson, the garden transformed an overgrown plot into a vibrant space for reflection and community events.

“It was my toughest project yet,” Jean said, “but with the help of incredible community members like Paula Metcalfe, Mark of Wizard Lawards, and Norman Price, we achieved something truly special.

"This garden is for everyone, and it will host our Light in the Darkness national commemoration on January 27, 2025.”

On December 5, Jean and close friend Josie Carter will travel to London, ready to join the congregation at the abbey. Filming commences promptly at 5pm the next day.

Acclaimed teacher traininge expert Dr Haili Hughes, a longtime friend and collaborator, said: “This invitation is a fitting tribute to Jean’s tireless efforts. Her work has brought Holocaust education to life in Wigan and Leigh through art, photography, and now this beautiful garden. It’s a recognition not just of her dedication, but of the community she’s inspired.”

Jean’s plans for 2025 extend beyond the January ceremonies. An exhibition week at Leigh’s Horrocks Gallery will feature a special 80th anniversary candleholder display designed by St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High School and a screening of the award-winning film Sophie Scholl: The Final Days.

Jean said: “This recognition isn’t just for me. It’s for everyone in our community who believes in the power of remembrance, education, and compassion to create a better future.”