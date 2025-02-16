Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bereavement group launched after the death of a much-loved Wigan granddad is expanding.

The first meeting of John’s Corner was held in September and it has gone from strength to strength ever since.

It was set up by Rachel Juniper, whose dad John Silcock, 75, suffered a heart attack and died on September 20, 2023 – exactly a year before that first meeting.

Rachel, who lives in Orrell, said: “Every week is well attended. I have people who have been coming from day one, which I think is a testament in itself. Someone said they wouldn’t have survived without this group and someone else said it’s been the most supportive thing at the worst time of their lives.”

Rachel Juniper with her dad John Silcock

After seeing the difference the group is making, as well as the demand for it, Rachel decided to expand John’s Corner and offer a second free session.

This one will be held on Tuesday afternoons and as well as offering emotional support, there will be help with the many practical tasks which follow the death of a loved one.

This includes assistance with funerals, changes to finances, completing relevant documents, dealing with registrars, and benefit and family support.

John's Corner will now meet twice each week at St Thomas The Martyr Church in Up Holland

External agencies, such as funeral directors and council representatives, will attend each week to provide help or direct people where to go.

Rachel said: “When I am at the group, I am constantly looking for what people want and what more I can do. Someone who attends lost their mum 10 years ago and there is a couple who lost their daughter six months ago, so it’s very varied and that works.

"But the common trend is people saying how much there is to do after the funeral and everything stops. That’s why really you need to look at logistics and get your ducks in a row. It’s the worst time in your life and you have got to deal with everything.”

The new group will meet from 2pm to 3.30pm on Tuesdays at St Thomas The Martyr Church, in Up Holland, starting on March 4.

To find out more, call Rachel on 07432 226046 or go to the John’s Corner (bereavement group) Facebook group.