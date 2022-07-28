Beverley DonBavand, a civil servant from Abram, is doing a skydive as she bids to name a Guide Dogs puppy after her father Bill Culshaw.

The 44-year-old and her brave friend Darren Meadows-Jackson will jump from a plane at 15,000ft over Lancaster on September 17.

Beverley hopes to raise the £2,500 needed to name a puppy through the charity, which will then go on to train as a guide dog for the community.

Beverley and her husband Jon, 48, have been guide dogs fosterers for six years and have looked after 34 pooches.

Her dad Bill was a doting “grand-paw-rent” and affectionately referred to the dogs as “little trainee heroes”.

When Bill suddenly died, Beverley knew she wanted to do something special in his memory.

Bill Culshaw with the guide dogs.

She said: “I have no doubts that my dad would love that I’m hoping to name a guide dog Bill in his memory, but I’m pretty sure that he would think that I am bonkers for signing up to do a parachute jump.

“I knew that to raise £2,500 it had to be something big, challenging and terrifying to me, but I will do it for my lovely dad and for the furry little heroes.”

Guide Dogs’ Name a Puppy scheme allows fund-raisers to name a dog and follow their journey as they aspire to become assistance animals.