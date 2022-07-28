Beverley DonBavand, a civil servant from Abram, is doing a skydive as she bids to name a Guide Dogs puppy after her father Bill Culshaw.
The 44-year-old and her brave friend Darren Meadows-Jackson will jump from a plane at 15,000ft over Lancaster on September 17.
Beverley hopes to raise the £2,500 needed to name a puppy through the charity, which will then go on to train as a guide dog for the community.
Beverley and her husband Jon, 48, have been guide dogs fosterers for six years and have looked after 34 pooches.
Her dad Bill was a doting “grand-paw-rent” and affectionately referred to the dogs as “little trainee heroes”.
When Bill suddenly died, Beverley knew she wanted to do something special in his memory.
She said: “I have no doubts that my dad would love that I’m hoping to name a guide dog Bill in his memory, but I’m pretty sure that he would think that I am bonkers for signing up to do a parachute jump.
“I knew that to raise £2,500 it had to be something big, challenging and terrifying to me, but I will do it for my lovely dad and for the furry little heroes.”
Guide Dogs’ Name a Puppy scheme allows fund-raisers to name a dog and follow their journey as they aspire to become assistance animals.
Donations to Beverley’s fund-raising appeal can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/guidedogbill