Wiganer taking to the streets to show support for England at Euro 2020

England’s footballers have given the entire country a lift with their run to the Euro 2020 final - and one Wiganer is going public with his backing for the country and team.

Jordan Gaskell from Hindley, has been walking around Wigan town centre dressed in all his England gear over the past week as Gareth Southgate’s side has battled through the tournament.

Jordan Gaskell has been walking around Wigan dressed in England gear this week

Jordan says the possibility of England scooping its first international silverware in 55 years is exactly the boost the country needs after a tough year and a bit battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

And he has been delighted to see Wiganers giving him a positive response as he wears his colours in the town centre and to feel the anticipation building as success has come tantalisingly closer.

Jordan, 18, said: “The whole point of this is to give people a bit of spirit and pride.

“We’ve not always had the best of runs and we’ve lost quite a few big games now but this time might actually be it. We’ve gone against the odds and we’re in the final.

“The last few years have been far from pleasant and it feels like this is giving people a bit of relief. It’s something everybody in the country needs and deserves and can take some pride in.

“I’ve been walking around and cars have been beeping their horns at me and people have been shouting: ‘It’s coming home’ when they have seen me in my England gear.

“I’ve had a very positive response to it. I’ve also felt the buzz grow massively as we’ve gone on.

“It really puts a smile on people’s faces and raises their spirits, which is great after everything we’ve been through.

“I truly believe it’s coming home.”

Jordan started his regular trips around Wigan town centre wearing his England shirt around a week ago.

Since then, though, his outfit has grown to take in an England hat and a flag which he drapes around his shoulders as a cape.

Jordan said he has also noticed more shops and businesses around Wigan showing their support for the team.