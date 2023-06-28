News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Wiganers take on 'brutal' 48-mile Isle of Jersey walk to raise much needed funds

A group of Wiganers undertook a gruelling 48-mile walk around the Isle of Jersey coastline to raise much-needed funds.
By Alan Weston
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The 30-strong group flew to Jersey to take part in the annual Around the Island Walk. The tough circumnavigation is one of the island's largest one-day fund raising events, taking in Jersey's beautiful coastline, sandy beaches, dramatic cliffs and stunning countryside

The Wigan walkers were raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, as organiser Bernie Glynn's brother-in-law Chris, from Haigh, Wigan, was diagnosed with the disease in August 2019 at the age of 51.

Read More
Sandra Bullock sent support message to fearless campaigner Laura Nuttall days be...
Three of the walkers with the Isle of Jersey's giant woven puffins artwork in the background, including (far right) Damian Glynn, brother of MND sufferer Chris GlynnThree of the walkers with the Isle of Jersey's giant woven puffins artwork in the background, including (far right) Damian Glynn, brother of MND sufferer Chris Glynn
Three of the walkers with the Isle of Jersey's giant woven puffins artwork in the background, including (far right) Damian Glynn, brother of MND sufferer Chris Glynn
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some of the group who travelled to Jersey did the full 48-mile main walk, which starts at 3am, while others undertook the less arduous but still challenging 13-mile walk.

Bernie, 42, who did the shorter version, said: "The walk was so much more gruelling than any of us anticipated. The ascents were really hard, and even walking down a hill was painful.

"The 48-milers did amazing, I've so much respect for them as it was a brutal 20 hours of hills and vales, starting at 3am and finishing at 11pm.

"They also got a detour and had to do an extra two miles.”

The group of walkers undertook the trek around the stunning coastline of the Isle of JerseyThe group of walkers undertook the trek around the stunning coastline of the Isle of Jersey
The group of walkers undertook the trek around the stunning coastline of the Isle of Jersey

Fresh from completing the endurance walk, Bernie along with the rest of her family and supporters carried out another fundraiser at the Cherry Gardens pub in Wigan the following weekend (June 24).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MND is a life-shortening muscle-wasting disease for which there is no cure. It affects around 5,000 adults in the UK, including most famously the former professional rugby league player Rob Burrow.

Related topics:MNDJerseyWiganRob Burrow