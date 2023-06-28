The 30-strong group flew to Jersey to take part in the annual Around the Island Walk. The tough circumnavigation is one of the island's largest one-day fund raising events, taking in Jersey's beautiful coastline, sandy beaches, dramatic cliffs and stunning countryside

The Wigan walkers were raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, as organiser Bernie Glynn's brother-in-law Chris, from Haigh, Wigan, was diagnosed with the disease in August 2019 at the age of 51.

Three of the walkers with the Isle of Jersey's giant woven puffins artwork in the background, including (far right) Damian Glynn, brother of MND sufferer Chris Glynn

Some of the group who travelled to Jersey did the full 48-mile main walk, which starts at 3am, while others undertook the less arduous but still challenging 13-mile walk.

Bernie, 42, who did the shorter version, said: "The walk was so much more gruelling than any of us anticipated. The ascents were really hard, and even walking down a hill was painful.

"The 48-milers did amazing, I've so much respect for them as it was a brutal 20 hours of hills and vales, starting at 3am and finishing at 11pm.

"They also got a detour and had to do an extra two miles.”

The group of walkers undertook the trek around the stunning coastline of the Isle of Jersey

Fresh from completing the endurance walk, Bernie along with the rest of her family and supporters carried out another fundraiser at the Cherry Gardens pub in Wigan the following weekend (June 24).

