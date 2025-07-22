It’s the racket sport whose popularity is sweeping Britain – and now it has come to Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Padel, a form of tennis in a walled court, has a new home at The Cotton Works: the massive Eckersley’s Mills redevelopment at Wigan Pier.

Two doubles and one singles court have been created at the rear of Mill One, now home to the Three Mills pub, and there are already plans to get youngsters involved – sometimes for free – while the organisation running it seeks sponsors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The courts have been created by Bury-based Padel Parx run by businessmen and brothers-in-law Roger Lingard and Riki Bennett, the latter whom some party animals may remember running The Walkabout Bar on Wigan’s King Street in the early 2000s.

From left, Roger Lingard and Riki Bennett, co-founders of Padel Parx, who have opened two doubles courts and one singles court in the shadow of Mill One at The Cotton Works

This week has been the “soft launch” for the courts, with various invited organisations taking up the rackets, and then they are fully open from Monday July 28.

Padel Parx is already liaising with Wigan Youth Zone, Be Well and local schools to fire their interest and by signing up “Community Padel Partners” to sponsor the community work, then subsidised sessions and courses could then be offered to get youngsters interested.

Padel – pronounced par-dell, not paddle – was invented in 1969 by a Mexican man who was annoying his neighbours by his stray tennis balls flying into their gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courts are walled and are 20m x 10m for a doubles court and 20m by 6m for a singles court.

Co-founder Padel Parx, Riki Bennett, demonstrates the news courts at The Cotton Works, Wigan

The Cotton Works courts are outdoor, although lightening is provided for matches when it’s dark and eventually the courts will move to another home of the site: hopefully with a roof on.

There is a club house/shop where equipment can be hired or bought.

Mr Bennett said: “Roger and I got involved in padel last year, so we are relative latecomers. But my background is in hospitality and I said to Roger ‘there is an opportunity in padel. It’s the world’s fastest-growing sport.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We could see that premium end centres were opening, but where were the ones in less affluent areas?

The courts are surrounded by toughened glass and a cage

"We aimed to rectify this and have more community-based centres, particularly getting juniors, local councils and schools involved.

"We got projects ongoing across the North West and then the Cotton Works opportunity came up and it’s ideal. It’s great bringing padel to Wigan for the first time.

“Community Padel Partners are coming onboard and with the money generated, we buy court time. Wigan Youth Zone for one is interested in coming down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can provide the coaches and equipment and if children really take to the sport, they would be able to take six-week courses and we could provide that at a subsidised cost.

Courts being sanded ready for play

"We are running the courts on a commercial basis because there are a lot of people out there who want to try padel, but we also have businesses wanting to be sponsors and we can harness some of the money and give it back to the community.

"Wiganers famously love their sport and this is another chance to shine.”

Padel Parx is also reaching out to local charities. It has already set up arrangements with the Community Grocery at The Edge and Fur Clemt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone bringing an item of non-perishable food to the courts will get free equipment loaned!

Lee Dalgleish, commercial property manager for Heaton Group which is developing the Cotton Works site, said: “Cotton Works continues to deliver on its vision of creating a vibrant neighbourhood where people can live,

work, eat, drink – and now play.

There is a soft opening at the courts this week with it fully open to the public from Monday July 28 onwards

"With the recent opening of our new pub, Three Mills and the upcoming launch of Weave, our flexible co-working space opening with a soft launch in August, we’re strengthening our commitment to providing spaces that bring people together and enhance everyday life.

"This builds on the success of Feast at the Mills, which has already established itself as a popular weekend destination for great food, live music, and a brilliant atmosphere.

"Whether it’s grabbing a coffee, collaborating with colleagues, catching up with friends, or enjoying a game of padel, Cotton Works is fast becoming a true community hub in Wigan.

"Our partnership with Padel Parx is another step forward in offering something unique and active for both residents and visitors.”