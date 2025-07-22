Wigan's first padel courts open at Cotton Works
Padel, a form of tennis in a walled court, has a new home at The Cotton Works: the massive Eckersley’s Mills redevelopment at Wigan Pier.
Two doubles and one singles court have been created at the rear of Mill One, now home to the Three Mills pub, and there are already plans to get youngsters involved – sometimes for free – while the organisation running it seeks sponsors.
The courts have been created by Bury-based Padel Parx run by businessmen and brothers-in-law Roger Lingard and Riki Bennett, the latter whom some party animals may remember running The Walkabout Bar on Wigan’s King Street in the early 2000s.
This week has been the “soft launch” for the courts, with various invited organisations taking up the rackets, and then they are fully open from Monday July 28.
Padel Parx is already liaising with Wigan Youth Zone, Be Well and local schools to fire their interest and by signing up “Community Padel Partners” to sponsor the community work, then subsidised sessions and courses could then be offered to get youngsters interested.
Padel – pronounced par-dell, not paddle – was invented in 1969 by a Mexican man who was annoying his neighbours by his stray tennis balls flying into their gardens.
Courts are walled and are 20m x 10m for a doubles court and 20m by 6m for a singles court.
The Cotton Works courts are outdoor, although lightening is provided for matches when it’s dark and eventually the courts will move to another home of the site: hopefully with a roof on.
There is a club house/shop where equipment can be hired or bought.
Mr Bennett said: “Roger and I got involved in padel last year, so we are relative latecomers. But my background is in hospitality and I said to Roger ‘there is an opportunity in padel. It’s the world’s fastest-growing sport.’
"We could see that premium end centres were opening, but where were the ones in less affluent areas?
"We aimed to rectify this and have more community-based centres, particularly getting juniors, local councils and schools involved.
"We got projects ongoing across the North West and then the Cotton Works opportunity came up and it’s ideal. It’s great bringing padel to Wigan for the first time.
“Community Padel Partners are coming onboard and with the money generated, we buy court time. Wigan Youth Zone for one is interested in coming down.
"We can provide the coaches and equipment and if children really take to the sport, they would be able to take six-week courses and we could provide that at a subsidised cost.
"We are running the courts on a commercial basis because there are a lot of people out there who want to try padel, but we also have businesses wanting to be sponsors and we can harness some of the money and give it back to the community.
"Wiganers famously love their sport and this is another chance to shine.”
Padel Parx is also reaching out to local charities. It has already set up arrangements with the Community Grocery at The Edge and Fur Clemt.
Anyone bringing an item of non-perishable food to the courts will get free equipment loaned!
