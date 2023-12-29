Wigan's hospice gets helping hand with £3k donation towards running costs
and live on Freeview channel 276
The charity was awarded the money after applying to housebuilder Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative.
Persimmon North West managing director Ian Hilliker and Coun John Vickers visited the hospice to present the cheque.
Founded in 1984, the hospice provides care for more than 1,200 people every year from its Hindley headquarters and through home visits.
Chris Swinton, the hospice’s events fund-raiser, said: “We’re delighted to receive the support of Persimmon. It was a great pleasure to speak with the team about the work of the hospice.
“We want people to be aware that while many patients receive care at our hospice site in Hindley, we provide support for patients and families across the whole of the Wigan and Leigh borough.
“This outstanding level of care can only continue to be provided thanks to the dedicated assistance from local businesses and wonderful supporters like Persimmon.”