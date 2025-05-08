Wigan's Muslim community marks 80 years since VE Day with prayers and visits
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The war in Europe came to an end on May 8, 1945, after six years of conflict which led to the deaths of millions of people.
Events are being held across Wigan this week to mark the anniversary.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK Wigan is commemorating the sacrifices made by many people from Britain, the Commonwealth and beyond during the Second World War.
To mark the historic milestone, there will be special announcements for prayers for peace at its mosques during Friday prayers on May 9.
Commemorative banners are being displayed, reflecting the community’s gratitude to the wartime generation and reaffirming its commitment to peace and justice in the modern era.
Members of the Muslim community are also visiting veterans and elderly people in the local area to present special commemorative cards and gifts, expressing their gratitude and prayers to everyone who made sacrifices during the war.
As well as looking back at the past, they are highlighting the urgent need for peace currently, so that sacrifices have not gone in vain.
Abdul Hameed Sheikh, president of the Bolton and Wigan branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, said: “This anniversary is a solemn reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by so many in the pursuit of peace. As we honour their memory, we pray for a future free from conflict – a world where justice and compassion prevail over hatred and division.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.