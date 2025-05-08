Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan’s Muslim community are visiting veterans and elderly people to present gifts to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The war in Europe came to an end on May 8, 1945, after six years of conflict which led to the deaths of millions of people.

Events are being held across Wigan this week to mark the anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK Wigan is commemorating the sacrifices made by many people from Britain, the Commonwealth and beyond during the Second World War.

Banners have been erected to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

To mark the historic milestone, there will be special announcements for prayers for peace at its mosques during Friday prayers on May 9.

Commemorative banners are being displayed, reflecting the community’s gratitude to the wartime generation and reaffirming its commitment to peace and justice in the modern era.

Members of the Muslim community are also visiting veterans and elderly people in the local area to present special commemorative cards and gifts, expressing their gratitude and prayers to everyone who made sacrifices during the war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as looking back at the past, they are highlighting the urgent need for peace currently, so that sacrifices have not gone in vain.

Abdul Hameed Sheikh, president of the Bolton and Wigan branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, said: “This anniversary is a solemn reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by so many in the pursuit of peace. As we honour their memory, we pray for a future free from conflict – a world where justice and compassion prevail over hatred and division.”