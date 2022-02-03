Work begins on major new Wigan borough youth hub

Initial works at the site next to Leigh Sports Village will start this month, with the hub scheduled to be open later this year.

Funded in part by the authority’s Believe in Leigh fund, the facility will also provide a skills and training centre and extra resources for professional and amateur sports clubs.

Council deputy leader Keith Cunliffe, said: “Since we announced these plans last year, excitement has been building and we’re delighted the development is about to start.

“These new facilities will be a massive boost to the town, delivering on the feedback received as part of the Believe in Leigh consultation and the Big Listening Project.

“With the arrival of two major sporting tournaments to the borough, plus the exciting developments here at Leigh Sports Village and Pennington Flash, 2022 is shaping up to be a big year in Leigh.”

Consultation has been ongoing with young people about the new facilities and construction students from Wigan and Leigh College were on site this week to view the plans.

The two-storey modular style building will face the main stand of the LSV, on a plot of land currently used as car-parking space.

Coun Carl Sweeney, lead cabinet member for youth opportunities, said: “Young people have helped to shape our plans for this facility and will continue to do so.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the building phase develop and will be counting down the days until the grand opening later this year.”

Coun Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio holder for housing and welfare (formerly lead member for youth opportunities), said: “We had some fantastic responses to our consultation about the development and I would like to thank the young people who took part from across the borough and who have influenced the design and its location.

“Going forward, they will help with managing the new facilities and be involved in setting the activities and opportunities it provides.”

Joshua Delvard, 14, is part of a steering group of young people involved in developing the youth hub.

He said: “It will be great to have a new youth hub in Leigh. It will open up opportunities to young people in the area that might otherwise have been unavailable, as it’s hard for some younger people to travel to different parts of the borough.

“It’s important to have places like this for young people, so that there’ll be positive activities for us to do, and I’m glad there are going to be quiet spaces included so we’ll have places to go to do our homework if needed or relax with friends.”

The development at Leigh Sports Village is the second major project announcement recently in Leigh.

Wigan Council announced last week its £2.4m project to deliver a new visitors centre and facilities at Pennington Flash Nature Reserve was set to get under way in March.