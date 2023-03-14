The inclusive, nature-themed family attraction at Pennington Flash will boast a range of high-spec play equipment such as swings, slides and climbing frames plus a central Toddler Lake for younger children.

Designed with the help of feedback from local families and due to open in June, the play area is part of a £2.7m makeover of the much-loved beauty spot - now part of the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh National Nature Reserve.

From left to right: Wigan Council's director of strategy and innovation James Winterbottom, Oscar Lorraine of Produlic Ltd, Deputy Leader Coun Keith Cunliffe, and Stuart Holden of Wigan Council's Be Well leisure service

Coun Keith Cunliffe, Deputy Leader of Wigan Council, said: “It an incredibly exciting time for Pennington Flash and we can’t wait for people to see our fabulous adventure playground become a reality!

“We know how important the Flash is to the residents of Leigh and the wider borough, which is why we’ve invested in upgrading our facilities to give families the best possible experience when they come and visit.

“It’s fantastic to see work begin and we look forward to the play area’s completion in the summer.”

Work on the playground comes hot on the heels of the opening of The Hide Coffee House and visitor centre, along with brand-new accessible toilet facilities and upgraded parking with electric vehicle charging points.

Designed to be in keeping with its natural surroundings, the play area will have a variety of wildlife-inspired attractions suitable for children up to the age of 11 - including equipment modelled on ducks, swans and other birds.

The Toddler Lake for under 5s will feature climbing frames in the shape of a swan’s nest and a boat, while there will also be a wheelchair-accessible roundabout and seesaw as well as picnic tables for families to sit and relax together.

Oscar Lorraine of playground developers Proludic Ltd said: “We were really inspired by Pennington Flash and wanted to include elements that would reflect its natural beauty and help teach children about the diversity of wildlife in this wonderful habitat.

“Many well-known local birds will be found ‘hiding’ throughout the play space while our inclusive range of equipment will make use of materials that really complement the surrounding environment.”

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Play is so important to the health and happiness of our future generations, and creating more opportunities for children to get active and enjoy themselves in fun and safe environments is a major priority for us as a council.

“This new play area will be a wonderful asset for the whole community and will make Pennington Flash an even more attractive place for families to come and spend a day out.

