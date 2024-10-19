Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prepare for an astonishing evening of musical virtuosity when the Kosmos Ensemble appears at the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall next month.

The trio has gained a fantastic reputation for delighting both audiences and critics, redefining the relationship between classical and world music through its groundbreaking performances.

The ensemble’s three members - Harriet MacKenzie (violin), Meg-Rosaleen Hamilton (viola) and Miloš Milivojević (accordion) - are international soloists in their own right. United by a shared passion for improvisation and world music, they use their extensive experience as classical musicians to blend music from across the world.

Kosmos has won wide critical acclaim

Join Harriet, Meg and Miloš on November 2 to hear wild Gypsy fiddling and emotive Jewish and Greek music glide seamlessly into hot-blooded tango, alongside interpretations of Japanese, Polish and Swedish songs.

They’ll add their own spin to Scottish reels, plus new arrangements with references to classical composers including Bach, Satie, Piazzolla, Ligeti, Brahms and Sarasate.

This season marks Douglas Music’s 50th year of presenting live music in the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall near Wigan.

The Hall’s Steinway D grand piano is a major draw for international pianists, and this year four of the world’s greatest piano players will travel to play it in Parbold.

Alongside Anna Tsybuleva’s evening of preludes earlier in October, audiences can look forward to Liszt with Alim Beisembayev, Beethoven performed by Paul Lewis and Chopin with the “colossus” of the keyboard, Sir Stephen Hough.

There is a strong focus on ensembles this year, with festive melodies performed by the Intrada Brass Ensemble in December. The “Pocket Orchestra” - the Meliora Collective - makes a welcome return, the distinguished Brodsky Quartet performs string quartets, and the ever-popular Craig Ogden closes the season with his Aquarelle Guitar Quartet.

Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community. Founded in 1973, their live performances are unique in the North West for the opportunity for audiences to get thrillingly close to world-class musicians.

This season is generously sponsored by the Evans Family Foundation in recognition of Maria B Evans Estate Agents Ltd and the good works that Parbold Douglas Music does in the community.

Tickets are £25 and just £5 for young people and students (a price which has remained constant for over 15 years). Free car parking is also available. Tickets can be booked by visiting the website www.parboldmusic.org, emailing [email protected] or phoning 07768 799821.