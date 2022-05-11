Oskar Leonard

The initiative which runs until May 22, is recognised nationally and aims to spread understanding about the difference fostering can make to people’s lives.

Oskar Leonard, from Ashton, worked with Wigan Council’s Million Voices youth group to create the poem, Supported through the Storm, which conveys the positive impact local foster carers have had on those in their care.

The 18-year-old student also performed the poem for a video, which will be showcased on the local authority’s social media channels.

Oskar said: “Working with the young people to create a poem that used their words and thoughts about foster care was a really thought-provoking and emotional experience.

“I felt I had the privilege to be able to give them a creative outlet through my poem while also raising awareness to hopefully inspire more people to look into foster care in Wigan.

“Seeing the video and knowing that it may make a real difference for some young people was amazing and it has been a very worthwhile and touching project, which I am proud to have been a part of.”

The national theme for this year’s Foster Care Fortnight is fostering community and the poem is just one way that the strength and resilience of the borough’s fostering community will be recognised.

Foster carers themselves have been nominating those within the community who they feel should receive extra recognition this year and there will be a series of surprise doorstep rewards during the two weeks, to acknowledge the winning nominees.

There will also be a celebration event on May 18 when local foster carers will receive long service awards to thank them for their dedication and commitment.

Coun Jenny Bullen, the Cabinet Member for Children and Families at Wigan Council said: “Foster Care Fortnight is a great opportunity for us to say a big thank you to all of the fantastic foster carers we have in the borough and to let them know how much we value their hard work and care.

“Foster carers really do change children and young people’s lives by offering them stability through safe and loving homes and introducing them to positive new opportunities and experiences.”

Wigan Council is currently recruiting new foster carers and Coun Bullen is hoping the fortnight will encourage more local people to step forward and apply.

She added: “Having more local foster carers will mean that we can look after our own children within the boundaries of Wigan.

"This is a huge positive for our children as it usually means they don’t need to move schools and this is one of the many advantages of remaining living locally.

“I’m proud of the amazing support we’re able to offer our foster carers and can promise anyone who decides to step forward that you wouldn’t be on your own.

“If it’s something you’ve been thinking about, please get in touch and find out more so that you can decide if it’s for you.”

Wigan Council run regular virtual information sessions, which are open to anyone who has an interest in becoming a foster carer.

The next ones are Wednesday May 11 and May 18 at 7pm.

To find out more or to book your place click here