Young Wigan Athletic fan's return to DW Stadium to reward fund-raising after grandad's death
A schoolboy who loved watching Wigan Athletic with his grandad has returned to the DW Stadium for the first time since his death.
Eight-year-old Finley McKeown was very close to his grandfather Sam Smyth and loved cheering on their beloved football team.
But Mr Smyth died in August, aged 58, nearly three years after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma grade four brain tumour.
Finley, from Hindley, was devastated by his death but has channelled his grief into raising money for Brain Tumour Research in his memory.
He started by doing a colour run last year with his family, which raised £500.
Finley took on a solo challenge by joining the charity’s One Million Keepy Uppy Challenge, pledging to do 330 keepy uppys daily for a month.
Finley, who attends St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School, hoped to raise £150 for Brain Tumour Research, but actually hit an impressive £1,300.
His efforts have not stopped there – a further £90 was raised when his school held a Wear a Hat Day.
Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillor Chris Ready heard about Finley’s bereavement and fund-raising efforts and wanted to do something to support him.
So he offered the youngster and his family hospitality tickets to Latics’ match against QPR at the weekend.
Finley’s mum Beky McKeown said: “It was the first match since his grandad died, as he hasn’t felt like he want to go. It’s really raw for him.
"He went and he had a fantastic day. They were really lovely.”
Finley was joined by his mum, dad Mike and friend Memphis Salisbury for a meal at the DW Stadium and to watch the match.
He also received a jar of sweets, met Latics player Tom Naylor, who signed his shirt, and was given a round of applause when the compere spoke about his fund-raising.
Beky said: “It was a really special day for him.
"It was tough without his grandad. We have tried to get him there before but he didn’t want to go and got really upset about it.
"I think Chris got a breakthrough for us and we will be forever grateful for that.”