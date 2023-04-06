Young Wigan Athletic fan's return to DW Stadium to reward fund-raising after grandad's death

Eight-year-old Finley McKeown was very close to his grandfather Sam Smyth and loved cheering on their beloved football team.

But Mr Smyth died in August, aged 58, nearly three years after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma grade four brain tumour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finley McKeown at the DW Stadium

Finley, from Hindley, was devastated by his death but has channelled his grief into raising money for Brain Tumour Research in his memory.

He started by doing a colour run last year with his family, which raised £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finley, who attends St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School, hoped to raise £150 for Brain Tumour Research, but actually hit an impressive £1,300.

Finley McKeown with Latics player Tom Naylor

His efforts have not stopped there – a further £90 was raised when his school held a Wear a Hat Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillor Chris Ready heard about Finley’s bereavement and fund-raising efforts and wanted to do something to support him.

So he offered the youngster and his family hospitality tickets to Latics’ match against QPR at the weekend.

Finley’s mum Beky McKeown said: “It was the first match since his grandad died, as he hasn’t felt like he want to go. It’s really raw for him.

Latics fan Finley McKeown with a photograph of his grandad Sam Smyth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He went and he had a fantastic day. They were really lovely.”

Finley was joined by his mum, dad Mike and friend Memphis Salisbury for a meal at the DW Stadium and to watch the match.

He also received a jar of sweets, met Latics player Tom Naylor, who signed his shirt, and was given a round of applause when the compere spoke about his fund-raising.

Beky said: “It was a really special day for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finley McKeown at the DW Stadium with friend Memphis Salisbury, dad Mike McKeown and mum Beky McKeown

"It was tough without his grandad. We have tried to get him there before but he didn’t want to go and got really upset about it.