News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
6 minutes ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
1 hour ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
1 hour ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
2 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
3 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth

Young Wigan Athletic fan's return to DW Stadium to reward fund-raising after grandad's death

A schoolboy who loved watching Wigan Athletic with his grandad has returned to the DW Stadium for the first time since his death.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Eight-year-old Finley McKeown was very close to his grandfather Sam Smyth and loved cheering on their beloved football team.

But Mr Smyth died in August, aged 58, nearly three years after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma grade four brain tumour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Plans for supported living accommodation in Wigan on site of former Chinese rest...
Finley McKeown at the DW StadiumFinley McKeown at the DW Stadium
Finley McKeown at the DW Stadium
Most Popular

Finley, from Hindley, was devastated by his death but has channelled his grief into raising money for Brain Tumour Research in his memory.

He started by doing a colour run last year with his family, which raised £500.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Finley took on a solo challenge by joining the charity’s One Million Keepy Uppy Challenge, pledging to do 330 keepy uppys daily for a month.

Finley, who attends St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School, hoped to raise £150 for Brain Tumour Research, but actually hit an impressive £1,300.

Finley McKeown with Latics player Tom NaylorFinley McKeown with Latics player Tom Naylor
Finley McKeown with Latics player Tom Naylor

His efforts have not stopped there – a further £90 was raised when his school held a Wear a Hat Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillor Chris Ready heard about Finley’s bereavement and fund-raising efforts and wanted to do something to support him.

So he offered the youngster and his family hospitality tickets to Latics’ match against QPR at the weekend.

Finley’s mum Beky McKeown said: “It was the first match since his grandad died, as he hasn’t felt like he want to go. It’s really raw for him.

Latics fan Finley McKeown with a photograph of his grandad Sam SmythLatics fan Finley McKeown with a photograph of his grandad Sam Smyth
Latics fan Finley McKeown with a photograph of his grandad Sam Smyth
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He went and he had a fantastic day. They were really lovely.”

Finley was joined by his mum, dad Mike and friend Memphis Salisbury for a meal at the DW Stadium and to watch the match.

He also received a jar of sweets, met Latics player Tom Naylor, who signed his shirt, and was given a round of applause when the compere spoke about his fund-raising.

Beky said: “It was a really special day for him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Finley McKeown at the DW Stadium with friend Memphis Salisbury, dad Mike McKeown and mum Beky McKeownFinley McKeown at the DW Stadium with friend Memphis Salisbury, dad Mike McKeown and mum Beky McKeown
Finley McKeown at the DW Stadium with friend Memphis Salisbury, dad Mike McKeown and mum Beky McKeown

"It was tough without his grandad. We have tried to get him there before but he didn’t want to go and got really upset about it.

"I think Chris got a breakthrough for us and we will be forever grateful for that.”

Wigan AthleticChris ReadyTom Naylor