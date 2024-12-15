Three caring schoolchildren have been recognised for their efforts to clean up their community.

Holly Power, six, her three-year-old brother Lewis Power and Isaac McCarren, eight, regularly noticed the litter that had been dropped as they made their way to Aspull Church Primary School.

They asked their parents if they could pick up the rubbish to make the village look better and now they regularly fill a couple of bags with litter every week.

Coun Chris Ready with young litter pickers Holly Power, six, Lewis Power, three, and Isaac McCarren, eight

Holly and Lewis’ mum Hanna Power said: “I was really proud of the children who spotted the issue and wanted to help.”

The trio’s hard work has now been recognised by Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillor Chris Ready, who presented them with Heart of the Community Awards.

He said: “The Bolton Road area gets a lot of traffic and people tend to throw litter out of their cars. Littering is a real issue and costs the council millions to pick up, so it's great that the young people are leading by example. Well done to them!

"We were really pleased to present the children with their Heart of the Community Award certificates.

"If you know of any voluntary work that residents are doing within the community, please let us know so we can pass on our appreciation.”

Heart of the Community Awards are presented to people in Wigan who have made a difference.