Person dies after being hit by a train near Wigan

An investigation has been launched by railway police after a person was killed by a train.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 20:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 20:21 BST
Wigan to Southport trains were suspected for several hours following the collision close to Appley Bridge railway station on the evening of Thursday September 21.

The tragedy came just 12 days after a man’s foot was severed by a train during an incident on the same section of track.

The collision took place near Appley Bridge railway stationThe collision took place near Appley Bridge railway station
No details have so far been released about the latest casualty, who was declared dead at the scene, as inquiries continue.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Appley Bridge station shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday, September 21 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Related topics:WiganParamedicsBritish Transport Police