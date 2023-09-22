Person dies after being hit by a train near Wigan
Wigan to Southport trains were suspected for several hours following the collision close to Appley Bridge railway station on the evening of Thursday September 21.
The tragedy came just 12 days after a man’s foot was severed by a train during an incident on the same section of track.
No details have so far been released about the latest casualty, who was declared dead at the scene, as inquiries continue.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Appley Bridge station shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday, September 21 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."