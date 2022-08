The man, named only as Benjamin, was last seen leaving his home on Newgate Avenue, in Appley Bridge, at 7pm yesterday.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with short, fair-coloured hair.

He was wearing a grey/navy top, dark shorts and grey Adidas trainers, and was carrying a grey rucksack.

Police want to make sure Benjamin is safe and ask anyone who sees him to call them on 101.