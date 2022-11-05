News you can trust since 1853
Police dismantle home-made Wigan bonfires over safety concerns

Police patrols say they have dismantled several makeshift bonfires amid fears for public safety.

By Charles Graham
Officers from GMP Wigan West took to social media to inform residents that they had been round several neighbourhoods to take apart several structures, including the one pictured.

A spokesperson said: “Whilst this may seem unfair and that we are intent on spoiling the 'harmless' fun, un-regulated bonfires can increase the risk of injury and things going wrong.

One of the bonfires that police dismantled

“We want everyone to be safe and enjoy the Bonfire weekend.”

