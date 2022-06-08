The last confirmed sighting of 38-year-old Geoffrey Gaskell was on Patterdale Road in Ashton between 5am and 7.30am today.

Greater Manchester Police officers have issued an appeal on social media asking for public help in tracking him down or for Mr Gaskell himself to get in touch.

He is described as a white male, 6ft tall with a bald head, blue eyes, and short, dark beard.

Missing man Geoffrey Gaskell

He also has a tattoo of black writing on the right side of his neck.

A police spokesman said: “Geoffrey left his home this morning without saying where he was going and left behind personal belongings including vehicle keys and mobile phone.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.”