Acclaimed author and environmentalist George Monbiot gives talk in Wigan

Guardian columnist Mr Monbiot was awarded last year's Gerrard Winstanley Spade Award for his outstanding contribution to the cause of “making the earth a common treasury for all” in the spirit of the 17th century Wiganer, in whose memory the award is named.

The award was also presented in recognition of his ongoing fight, as his own website states: against “environmental destruction, undemocratic power, corruption, deception of the public, injustice, inequality and the misallocation of resources, waste, denial, the libertarianism which grants freedom to the powerful at the expense of the powerless….”

George Monbiot at the Museum of Wigan Life

The spade has previously be presented to veteran Labour MP Tony Benn, film director Ken Loach, writer Jimmy McGovern and local actor-activist Maxine Peake.

The next Diggers Festival takes place on September 10 in Wigan town centre.