Borough MP calls for urgent help for travel industry

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue has joined the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Future of Aviation to urge the Government to extend the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until March 2022.

The call follows figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that showed 57 per cent of passenger air transport employees remain on furlough alongside 51 per cent for travel agency and tour operator activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yvonne Fovargue MP

Ms Fovargue has joined a further 76 parliamentarians urging the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to not only extend the furlough scheme, but to work with the industry to provide further financial support while they remain under significant restrictions.

She said: “Since last March, our aviation, travel and tourism industries have been amongst the worst affected by the pandemic with passenger numbers falling to historically low levels leading to devastating impacts which are being felt throughout the UK.

“With significant restrictions still in place the removal of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme would come as a devastating blow to an industry that has borne the brunt of the pandemic and will inevitably lead to considerable job losses.

“The aviation, travel and tourism industry will not be able to recover with the current restrictions in place and as such the Government must protect these jobs to avoid further and considerable job losses throughout the UK. I urge the Chancellor to listen.”