More than £1.3m will be spent on improvements at green spaces across the borough, council bosses have revealed.

Work will be carried out at 19 parks, woods and nature reserves over the coming months, including upgrades to well-trodden pathways and paved areas, landscaping and drainage works.

The investment – announced during Love Parks Week – aims to make them “as welcoming and accessible as possible”.

Alexandra Park in Newtown is among the 19 green spaces set to benefit from £1.38m investment

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our local parks and we know how important they are to our residents, being fabulous places to play, meet friends, spend time with family and get some fresh air and exercise.

“These wonderful green spaces at the heart of our communities are vital for our physical and mental well-being, which is why in Love Parks Week we’re delighted to announce we’re investing in making them as welcoming and accessible as possible. The path upgrades will be particularly important for those with wheelchairs or mobility issues.

“This investment will also support our community wealth-building objectives, creating work for local people and drawing on local suppliers, while our contractors have pledged to deliver added social value through work experience for young people, donations to local food pantries and contributions to local community projects.

“We’re excited to see it all take shape in the months ahead.”

A total of £1.38m will be spent, with Greater Manchester-based environmental improvement specialists J Hopkins Contractors Ltd appointed to carry out the work.

Three of the borough’s parks recently awarded Green Flag status – Central Park in Atherton, Alexandra Park in Newtown and Pennington Hall Park in Leigh – are included in the pathways programme, along with Orrell Water Park, Borsdane Wood Nature Reserve in Hindley and Amberswood Common.

Lilford Park, Firs Park, Westleigh Park and Sanderson’s Croft in Leigh are on the list too, along with Tyldesley’s Astley Street Park, Leyland Park and Rayner Park in Hindley, and Westlake (Clayhole) Park in Hindley Green.

Also set to benefit are Abram Park, Kipling Park in Worsley Mesnes, Margaret Street Park in Springfield, Ashfield Park in Standish and Lawns Wood in Standish Lower Ground.