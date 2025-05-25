Artists Al and Al are demanding that sculptures they created for a new garden at Haigh Woodland Park are given to them by Wigan Council.

The pair were employed as creative directors for the multi-million pound transformation of Haigh Hall and the surrounding park, but their contract was not renewed by the local authority last year.

While in post, Standish-based Al and Al worked on Ampitheatre for a Tree, a new formal garden at the park which was officially opened last Sunday.

But just days before the grand opening, they wrote to Peter Hughes, operations director at Haigh, regarding two crown sculptures they designed for the garden.

Al and Al outside Haigh Hall

They claimed the sculptures were installed “without any consultation” between them and the council and said they wanted them removed and given to them.

Their letter said: “It must be noted, the fact that we have not been invited to the official launch of our garden and our sculptures is beyond reprehensible.

“Most pertinently, it is important Wigan Council understands that it does not own Al and Al’s Crowns sculptures, or the intellectual property in the works. The sculptures in the garden are our property. Wigan Council did not purchase the sculptures or acquire any interest in them pursuant to any agreement or otherwise.

One of the crown sculptures around a tree in the new garden Ampitheatre for a Tree at Haigh Woodland Park

“They are our creation and we retain all the rights in the work including intellectual property rights.”

A Wigan Council spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have received a letter, however we will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

Al and Al told the Wigan Observer there was no formal agreement in place, but they “made it clear” in discussions with the council that their work as creative directors was “distinct” from their artistic work.

They said: “All contracts relating to the creative direction of the Haigh Hall project were done by our company. Any artistic creations done by us were separate from any agreement with Wigan Council.”

They also revealed that they had planned to get married on the garden’s inauguration day.

Al and Al explained there were several reasons why crowns had been used in the garden, including the description used by locals of Haigh Hall being “the jewel in Wigan’s crown”.

Cast in solid bronze, one crown protects a newly planted handkerchief tree, while another crown surrounds a recently fallen tree, which they said symbolised life and death.

It also marks succession from one generation to the next, they said, highlighting that they worked on the garden during the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the design was a perfect cast of St Edward’s crown which is only used for the coronation.

Al and Al added that the crown on the fallen tree was like a ring placed on the finger during a wedding and they saw the garden as a place to get married.

Ampitheatre for a Tree was funded by Wigan Council and Arts Council England, with a £10,000 donation from Wigan Rotary Club as part of its centenary year celebrations.