Derelict Wigan pub set to be replaced by 22 affordable flats

By Nick Jackson
Published 9th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
A plan to bulldoze a derelict Wigan pub to build 22 affordable flats has been recommended for approval.

The scheme is up for consideration at Wigan’s planning committee meeting on Tuesday.

Jigsaw Homes North and Watston Construction Ltd want to demolish the Pit Pony Inn, on Low Bank Road, in Ashton, which has been vacant since 2022.

The Pit Pony in Ashton has been closed since 2022

They want to build 19 one-bed apartments and three two-bed homes, to be developed in a single, part three-storey, part two-storey block.

The development will have revised vehicle and pedestrian access from Low Bank Road and there would be off-road parking and landscaping.

There have been 36 objections submitted to planners and councillors Scarlett Myler and Steve Jones are against the proposal.

A report to the committee says: “Both councillors raised issues with the design of the building and its appearance within the surrounding area, stating the height of the building will harm the privacy of neighbours.”

How flats would look on the site of the Pit Pony in Ashton

They say that Low Bank Road is already a busy road and with “up to 22 more cars pulling in and out of the development road safety is a concern as well as added congestion when the [nearby] rugby club is in use”.

Other objectors say the scale of the development is likely to create “a physical eyesore”.

“The development will cause overlooking issues to surrounding properties and result in a loss of light,” one says.

“The proposed parking provision is inadequate for the number of flats proposed,” another says.

However, officers have recommended planning permission be granted, subject to a range of conditions.

