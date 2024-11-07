A developer has won approval for a planning application “in principle” to bulldoze a Wigan Labour club in order to build 16 new apartments in spite of pleas from residents and local councillors to preserve it for the community.

The town’s planning committee has granted outline consent to applicant Ainscough Hughes Ltd for the demolition of Higher Ince Labour Club on Anderton Street to make way for the properties.

Councillors were told the club has been vacant since 2021 and that two businesses which tried to run it had suffered bankruptcy.

Coun John Harding pointed out that many of the objections to the latest planning application relate to a time when the club was in use.

“The people managing the premises have gone bankrupt,” he said. Alluding to the club’s “asset of community value” designation which lapsed in 2022, he added: “No-one has come forward with a viable business plan to run the club.”

Coun Harding also hailed the fact that the apartments could be 100 per cent affordable properties.

Other committee members lamented the club’s demise.

Coun Susan Greensmith said: “It’s a shame because the building needs to be used for the community, but no-one has come forward to propose that it continues.”

Coun Laura Flynn added: “I remember going to the club before the Covid pandemic. But it’s been three or four years since it’s been open. We need homes building and this is an empty property. It’s a sad situation.”

A petition bearing 113 names had been submitted opposing the application. Two councillors – the authority’s leader Coun David Molyneux and Coun Jim Moodie – also objected.

A further 26 letters of objection were also received by Wigan’s planning department.

Now that the principle of development has been established by outline permission, a more detailed “reserved matters” bid, including access and the specific design, is expected at a later date.