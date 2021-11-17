Green light given to 155 affordable homes on Wigan trading estate

The Bradley Hall site which was cleared of businesses several years ago

A total of 155 dwellings – a mix of houses and apartments – are set to be built on the site which was once part of the Bradley Hall Trading Estate in Standish.

It is the third proposal for this section of the industrial estate off Bradley Lane which was demolished four years ago to make way for a new development.

The previous plans for the land earmarked for employment use were for 148 and 163 homes respectively – and both were approved by Wigan Council.

An aerial view of the site

However, only a quarter of homes in these plans would have been affordable.

The latest proposal for the site, submitted by housing association Torus Developments and Homes England, would see 155 affordable homes built.

Standish Voice, a village neighbourhood forum, objected to the previous plans and wrote to a government minister, campaigning for more affordable housing.

But the group was supportive of the new plans, according to the developer.

A spokesperson said: “This former part of Bradley Lane Trading estate should not have been cleared of thriving businesses.

“But this was agreed by Wigan Council before Standish Voice was established and a housing development here has been proposed for this brownfield land since 2014.

“Standish Voice campaigned for this housing to be 100 per cent affordable – originally it was set at 25 per cent – so that people in the village who cannot afford to buy on the new developments here, or wish to pay an affordable rent, can still have a chance to live in this community.

“So we are pleased our lobbying – going as far as the Government’s Housing Minister – was heard.

“Our priority now is ensuring the other part of the trading estate continues as an employment area in perpetuity – supporting much needed local jobs.”

Around half of the new homes would be three-bedroom terraced or semi-detached dwellings with 31 four-bedroom properties of the same type.

A further 40 two-bedroom homes are also proposed with a mix of apartments, bungalows, terraced and semi-detached dwellings, according to the proposal.

Another 10 one-bedroom apartments are also planned for the development.

Nearly half of the homes would be available for affordable rent, but most of the properties would be part of shared ownership or rent to buy schemes.