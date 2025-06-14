There are only days remaining for residents to have their say on Wigan’s massive and sometimes controversial planning blueprint for the years to come

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Local Plan shapes an area’s future based around seven key themes, from homes and jobs, to town centres, environment and transport.

It sets out how Wigan borough will grow in the best way for current and future residents, tackling inequality, creating fair opportunities for all and ensuring our towns and neighbourhoods flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aligns closely with Progress with Unity, a new movement for change in the borough.

This is the third consultation in this Local Plan process

It has been shaped by a robust evidence base, and extensive community and stakeholder consultation carried out in 2022 and 2023.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “Thank you to everyone who has taken part in the consultation so far. We want to hear from as many people as possible so please do visit the website and get involved.

“There are some challenging decisions we need to make, to ensure our borough grows and develops, and setting out how we will make Wigan borough a better, fairer and more prosperous place to live.

“This is the third stage of consultation, ahead of planned submission to government next year, and we want to hear from you and shape this future together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Plan takes a “brownfield first” approach, looking first at previously developed land to allocate sites.

However, with changes to national planning policy, the Council has had to look at what can be called “grey belt” sites, including at Junction 26 of the M6, near Kitt Green and Bridgewater West at Astley to ensure that if they are developed it is done in a responsible way, bringing benefits to the community.

The council says Kitt Green – which is facing opposition to the development of its last major open green space – has been included as a “key opportunity to build on the success of Martland Park, the home of Heinz, and create substantial, high-quality employment, creating jobs for people in the borough.”

The Plan also sets out requirement for a “much-needed link road” to be built, connecting the A577, Kitt Green and Martland Park to the M6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If these sites are progressed as part of the final Local Plan, around half of the borough would still be within green belt.

The consultation runs to Tuesday June 24.

Find out more and get involved at www.wigan.gov.uk/futurewigan2040