Keepmoat Homes has been granted planning permission to erect 169 family homes across four sites in Worsley Mesnes – known collectively as The Seasons – alongside shops and green spaces.

A total of 42 houses will be affordable, in partnership with registered social housing provider Jigsaw Housing, and the range of two, three and four-bedroom houses will have enhanced insulation as well as energy-efficient designs for low energy bills.

A CGI image of how the development will look

Some demolition work has already taken place on the estate and construction of The Seasons is expected to take four years to complete.

Gareth Roberts, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We’re thrilled to have received approval to progress with our plans and deliver much-needed housing in Worsley Mesnes.

"We are looking forward to working closely with Wigan Council to regenerate the area and create an integrated community through high-quality design and placemaking.

“All of the homes at The Seasons will have energy-saving and environmentally friendly features and are intended to provide an increased choice of quality homes for residents, all alongside new retail units and green open spaces to promote green and healthy lifestyles."

Wigan Council has been working closely with Keepmoat Homes to bring in new investment, housing and improvements, after appointing the firm as its development partner to regenerate Worsley Mesnes in 2020.

The company has committed to delivering initiatives to support the community and residents of Worsley Mesnes, including employing local contractors, creating apprenticeships and pre-employability training programmes, and supporting the local community and charity groups.

Mr Roberts added: “As a company, we place a strong emphasis on supporting and investing in the local community within which we work, and are driven to maximise local labour, employability and skills within the construction industry, creating apprenticeships and opportunities for young people to kick-start their career within the Wigan area.

“We’re looking forward to commencing work on the four sites and bringing our vision to life.”

Coun Susan Gambles, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for housing said: “This redevelopment of Worsley Mesnes will breathe new life into the area, and create new housing, including affordable homes, alongside shops and open space.

“Beyond the construction of the new homes, I am delighted that Keepmoat Homes has committed to working with local schools and community groups, and to provide jobs, apprenticeships and training programmes for local people.”

The four sites which will be redeveloped in the scheme are: the former Wheel Pub, shopping parade, adjoining parking area, and a number of council-owned blocks of flats off Dryden Close; the site of Huxley House council flats and former site of Blake Close Council flats; the area of land at Eliot Drive between Eliot Gardens extra care scheme and Mesnes Avenue; and the former Victoria Labour club and area of land to the north.