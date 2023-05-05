Labour dominance continues in Wigan as Conservatives win just two seats in local elections

Labour maintained control of Wigan Council as the Conservatives lost a handful of seats at the all-out local elections.

The number of Tories is down from seven to just two.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux

Labour did suffer a blow in the safe ward of Ince, where Independent Maureen O’Bern stole a seat.

The newcomer rubbed shoulders with town hall leader Coun David Molyneux and Coun Janice Sharratt on the winners’ stage.

The ex-council librarian said she felt “vindicated” after a year-long campaign saw her sail to victory with 1,106 votes – 141 more than Coun Molyneux.

“I’ve not taken anything for granted and got out and about,” Coun O’Bern said. “You can’t rely on the name of the party.

Votes were counted at Robin Park Leisure Centre on Friday

“I think for too long, councils have not listened to what people want. I feel vindicated and I’m happy to be a voice for the people”.

In Orrell and Standish, Labour gained two and one seats from the Conservatives respectively.

Labour also made two gains in Lowton East, where the Tories previously had a stronghold, but narrowly lost out to an independent in another tightly contested ward.

The winners were Jenny Gregory and Garry Lloyd, who had stood for election in the ward six times.

Independent councillor Maureen O’Bern

“We’ve worked very hard at this,” he said. “Sixth time lucky… if at first you don’t succeed, try another five times. I cannot be accused of lacking resilience, of having faltered or wavered.

Boundary changes have seen several wards reconfigured. In the new Tyldesley and Mosley Common ward, independent James Fish pipped Labour’s Farai Nhakansio by 40 votes to take the third seat, with the other two won by Labour’s Joanne Marshall and Jess Eastoe.

Housing has been a big issue in the ward, with a development for 1,050 homes given outline approval by the council. Coun Fish said he would be doing all he could to “get it stopped”.

“We knew it was going to be a very tight contest, but I’m absolutely delighted,” he said. “They’ll have a councillor now who’ll fight for what they believe in.”

Labour MPs Yvonne Fovargue and Lisa Nandy at the election count

Coun Molyneux said: “All-out elections can become a bit of a lottery and can throw up some strange results and we’ve also seen a total collapse of the Tory vote across the borough, with many of those votes going to the independent candidates.

“We’ve seen Labour increase its number of councillors across the borough at the expense of the Tories, which is in line with the national picture.”

Michael Winstanley, Wigan Conservatives chairman said: “We held seven seats before and now we’re now down to two which is disappointing. We missed out marginally in Orrell and Standish. It was a disappointing night, however we have managed to keep two councillors on Wigan Council.

“Given the fact we’re 13 years into a Conservative Government, previously we would’ve been wiped out. We campaigned on local issues in the election and Labour focused on national issues because they had nothing to say about all things local.

“I missed out by 51 this year, so Orrell remains a marginal ward and we will be fighting back. I can tell you that for nothing.”

The political composition of Wigan Council is now:

Labour: 64 (+3)

Independents: 5 (+2)

Independent Network: 4