New video celebrates life in Wigan and the people who make it great

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST

A video celebrating all the good things about Wigan and the people who make it has been released in a new campaign.

Wigan Council has launched People Make Wigan, with a new channel on YouTube and posts on the Visit Wigan Facebook page.

The first video released is also entitled People Make Wigan and highlights many of the good things to come from the borough, from its businesses and food to sport and music.

It also covers some of Wigan’s history and includes customs only found in the town, such as Boxing Day fancy dress and rubbing the shoe of the statue of Sir Francis Powell at Mesnes Park.

The video features footage from across Wigan and even has subtitles for viewers struggling with the presenter’s broad Wigan accent.

He said: “The proper magic of Wigan isn’t in its history books, it’s in the people, because it’s folk round here – some call us pie eaters – but we have always made Wigan.”

Three further videos has been posted on the YouTube channel, which focus on the town’s “makers”, Uncle Joe’s mint balls and Morpheus Glass in Billinge.

The opening shot of the People Make Wigan videoThe opening shot of the People Make Wigan video
People Make Wigan is understood to be linked to a new brand for the multi-million pound redevelopment of Wigan town centre, following the demolition of The Galleries shopping centre.

Work is under way to build a 144-bedroom hotel, 464 homes, a market hall and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf.

A launch event is being held next month, but a council spokesman kept further details under wraps when contacted by Wigan Today.

