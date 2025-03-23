Norley adventure playground: progress report
The first pieces of equipment are being installed at Norley as the site undergoes a complete transformation.
Closed since 2020, its rejuvenation will be a real boost for local families, who have helped shape its new design through a series of consultations.
The facility was launched in 1986 and has been hugely popula, despite being the subject of several distressing vandal attacks.
With planning permission secured in November last year and preparatory works by United Utilities now over, contractors Landscape Engineering Ltd moved in last week to get the redevelopment under way – with completion expected in May.
Developed in partnership with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust, the new-look playground will boast a wide range of equipment for children of all ages – from swings, slides and zip lines to trampolines, water play and an early years area.
Other attractions will include a main tower play unit, a ‘round the world’ swing, and a mini kickabout pitch with spectator seating, while the site has been secured with new perimeter fencing and will also have CCTV installed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.