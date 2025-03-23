Like buds in spring, parts of a new version of a much loved Wigan adventure playground are beginning to sprout out of the ground.

The first pieces of equipment are being installed at Norley as the site undergoes a complete transformation.

Closed since 2020, its rejuvenation will be a real boost for local families, who have helped shape its new design through a series of consultations.

The facility was launched in 1986 and has been hugely popula, despite being the subject of several distressing vandal attacks.

Some of the play equipment has been installed

With planning permission secured in November last year and preparatory works by United Utilities now over, contractors Landscape Engineering Ltd moved in last week to get the redevelopment under way – with completion expected in May.

Developed in partnership with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust, the new-look playground will boast a wide range of equipment for children of all ages – from swings, slides and zip lines to trampolines, water play and an early years area.

Other attractions will include a main tower play unit, a ‘round the world’ swing, and a mini kickabout pitch with spectator seating, while the site has been secured with new perimeter fencing and will also have CCTV installed.

The facility will be overseen by the play team from the council’s Be Well service, who will be staging regular activities for children and young people, while the council’s £450,000 investment will also include a robust maintenance programme.

