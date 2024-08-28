Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stalemate over the introduction of new leisure facilities in a Wigan township appears to have been broken.

Wigan Council and the developer of a housing estate next to Standish Leisure Centre have been locked in a legal stand-off over land behind the centre.

But now, after slight changes to the plans have been agreed, the improvement works should now be completled by the end of the year, residents group Standish Voice reported.

The work includes the creation of about 20 allotments, two play areas, landscaping and a footpath linking the new estate to St Wifrid’s CE Primary School.

When major housing estates are built there is a legal requirement for the developer to contribute to local infrastructure or facilities as a mean of compensating for the extra strain the new residents will put on local services.

This can take the form of paying for new roads or perhaps new play equipment for children.